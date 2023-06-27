Rugby campaigner's call for change in law to require cyclists to wear helmets goes back to Parliament

Oliver Dibsdale suffered a significant brain injury after he came off his bike and struck his head

Mark Pawsey MP arranged for local campaigner Oliver Dibsdale to speak to Ministers in the Department for Transport in 2022 with then Transport Minister Trudy Harrison

A Rugby campaigner's call for a change in the law to require cyclists to wear helmets has gone back to Parliament.

Oliver Dibsdale’s life was changed forever after he came off his bike and struck his head while cycling to school as a teenager.

And since then, he has campaigned to make it compulsory to wear a helmet while cycling - a campaign that has been backed by Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.

Using a 10 Minute Rule Bill, a mechanism by which any MP may introduce a bill, Mr Pawsey brought forward the Road Safety (Cycle Helmets) Bill earlier this month.

During the introduction of a Bill, MPs are able to speak for up to 10 minutes about the reasons for the bill and Mr Pawsey used his speech to tell Oliver’s story and how a tragic accident changed the course of his life.

In November 2015, when he was just 15 years old, Oliver came off his bike on High Street in Hillmorton when his foot slipped off the pedal and he then came off his bike. Because that morning he had not put his helmet on, Oliver suffered a traumatic brain injury and now requires around-the-clock care.

The MP told Parliament that Oliver’s doctor, Dr Badwan, had said that had he been wearing a helmet he may still have been injured, but it would have been a lot less severe.

Mr Pawsey has supported Oliver’s campaigning for a number of years now and has secured meetings with Ministers in the Department for Transport for Oliver to make his case in person at Westminster. However, despite recognising the importance of wearing a helmet through the Highway Code, the Government has said that it does not intend to introduce legislation to make it mandatory.

Mr Pawsey's 10 Minute Rule Bill was supported by a number of MPs from both sides of the House.

Speaking after introducing the Road Safety (Cycle Helmets) Bill, Mark said: “Although I appreciate the views of those who think that new legislation would deter cycling or be hard to enforce, Oliver quite rightly points out that other forms of travel on the road have safety legislation, such as the requirement to wear a seatbelt or a ban on using mobile phones whilst driving. All of these are important for safety and with cyclists amongst the most vulnerable road users any further steps we can take to prevent a future injury like Oliver’s must be worth it.”

Oliver added: “Although a helmet is not 100 per cent effective they are responsible for reducing the odds of a face injury by 33 per cent; a head injury by 51 per cent; a serious head injury by 69 per cent; and a fatal head injury by 65 per cent.