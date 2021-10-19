Rugby care home offers bacon bap and a brew to all emergency service workers

The breakfast club has previously proved popular with Rugby's hard-working emergency service and healthcare workers.

Blue light emergency services across the borough including police, fire and ambulance are welcome to come along to a Rugby care home for a free brew and bacon bap

Anya Court Care Home in Rugby will be hosting a Blue Light Breakfast Club on the first Wednesday of every month from 7am-9am.

Paramedics, firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are welcome to to drop by 286 Dunchurch Road for the free breakfast.

A spokesperson for Anya Court Care Home said: "The purpose of the club, which will take place next on Wednesday, November 3, is to say a big thank you for the incredible work local healthcare and emergency service professionals do in the local community."

Customer relationship manager at Anya Court Care Home, Rachael Startin said: “I was really pleased with the number of emergency services in the area who were able to join us for our

first Blue Light Breakfast Club.

"We would very much like to see this grow and welcome them all back again on the first Wednesday in November.

Anya Court are honoured to be able to provide a take away breakfast to say thank you to the dedicated professionals who have worked tirelessly over the last few months.”

For further information, please contact Customer Relationship Manager Rachael Startin on [email protected]