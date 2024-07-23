The Rugby branch is set to close. Photo: Google Maps

Rugby’s Carpetright store is among the branches closing after the retailer went into administration.

While the firm was bought in a rescue deal by flooring rival Tapi, the store in Elliott’s Field Retail Park is among over 200 set to close, along with more than 1,000 jobs nationwide.

The flooring retailer has agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.

Its head office in Purfleet, Essex will not be included in the deal.

Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing administrator PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because it was declining.

The retailer was established in 1988, with the first store opening in Canning Town, London.