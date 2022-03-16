Rugby Cats Protection ask for help with supplies to cope with expected 'boom' in dumped kittens

Latest news.

Rugby Cats Protection are asking residents for help with supplies as they prepare to deal with an expected boom in dumped kittens.

A spokesperson for the branch said other branches of the charity across the country are already seeing a big rise in kittens being abandoned as a result of more being born during the pandemic.

The branch spokesperson said: "We ourselves have already taken in a number of kittens and with kitten season just around the corner, we expect there to be a lot more."

Rugby's branch is very low on kitten supplies, and they have compiled an Amazon wishlist to allow anyone wishing to help to make an order online.