Rugby charity event raises £2,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital

The team behind the fundraising joined a tour of the hospital

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

A charity in Rugby has raised £2,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The Rugby branch of the Shree Prajapati Association (SPA) which aims to advance Hindu religion, culture and education, raised the amount through a charity dinner dance held late last year.

The team behind the fundraising joined a tour of the hospital, a specialist paediatric centre which provides a range of specialist care services in treating sick children.

The Rugby branch of the Shree Prajapati Association (SPA) hands over the money to the Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Ramesh Mistry from SPA Rugby said: “This gives a perspective into the impact of any fundraising it richly deserves. On behalf of the association would like to thank all the volunteers and those who kindly donated towards these valuable services.

“This is great achievement by SPA Rugby supporting such a worthy cause.”

Visit https://www.prajapati.org.uk/ for more information on the charity which also hosts events and raises awareness of good causes and local and wider issues.