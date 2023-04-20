The team behind the fundraising joined a tour of the hospital

A charity in Rugby has raised £2,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The Rugby branch of the Shree Prajapati Association (SPA) which aims to advance Hindu religion, culture and education, raised the amount through a charity dinner dance held late last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team behind the fundraising joined a tour of the hospital, a specialist paediatric centre which provides a range of specialist care services in treating sick children.

The Rugby branch of the Shree Prajapati Association (SPA) hands over the money to the Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Ramesh Mistry from SPA Rugby said: “This gives a perspective into the impact of any fundraising it richly deserves. On behalf of the association would like to thank all the volunteers and those who kindly donated towards these valuable services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is great achievement by SPA Rugby supporting such a worthy cause.”