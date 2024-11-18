Rugby charity honoured with the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) 2024,

A charity in Rugby has been awarded the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Hope4 Rugby has become the latest recipient of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) 2024, for the amazing work it does across our town.

The charity began life as a soup kitchen in 2005. It has since developed its services to create the Hope Centre, which works with people experiencing homelessness, and Rugby Foodbank. Their team are supported by more than 80 volunteers, who give over 10,000 hours of their time each year to serve their local community.

The KAVS, formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, aims to recognise the outstanding work delivered by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was originally created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, and is now announced on King Charles III’s birthday.

Representatives from Hope4 Rugby will receive the award crystal and certificate from Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, within the next 12 months. In addition, two volunteers will be able to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire said the charity was a great example of 'going above and beyond for its local community'.

Hope4 Rugby said: “We’re thrilled to share that Hope4’s work via the Hope Centre and Rugby Foodbank have been honoured with the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This award is the highest recognition for volunteer groups in the UK and celebrates the incredible impact our volunteers make every day.”