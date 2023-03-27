The foodbank is the Mayor's chosen charity this year - and the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret, came along to the Rugby Male Voice Choir's (RMVC's) open rehearsal on Monday March 6 to accept the cheque for £683.70 for the foodbank.RMVC have been performing in Rugby since 1944 and perform concerts in the local community raising money for many charities.If you are interested in booking the choir visit rugbymalevoicechoir.com