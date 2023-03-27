Register
Rugby choir donates hundreds of pounds to the Rugby Foodbank

A Rugby choir has donated hundreds of pounds to the Rugby Foodbank.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:34 BST
The foodbank is the Mayor's chosen charity this year - and the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret, came along to the Rugby Male Voice Choir's (RMVC's) open rehearsal on Monday March 6 to accept the cheque for £683.70 for the foodbank.RMVC have been performing in Rugby since 1944 and perform concerts in the local community raising money for many charities.If you are interested in booking the choir visit rugbymalevoicechoir.com

