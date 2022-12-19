Rugby churches offer a warm welcome and free food to families struggling with the cost of living crisis

More than 30 people came along on Sunday

Local churches in Rugby are offering a warm welcome and free food to families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The move was organised by Revive, an organisation of local ministries, who want to make the festive period a little more bearable this year for those who are struggling to meet heating and cooking charges.

On the Sunday before Christmas, St George’s Church in Hillmorton opened their doors and their kitchen to extend an open invitation to all to come and enjoy freshly cooked food in a festive atmosphere.

More than 30 people came along and enjoyed a bowl of home-made chicken soup followed by mince pies and custard.

Organiser and cook for the occasion, Cathy Hemsley, said: "It’s not just the time of year, it’s the situation we all find ourselves in.

"We are aware of people, whole families even, who are facing the cruel dilemma of having to choose between food and warmth.”

"What we do, may not be much on the grand scheme, we would like to do more, but we do what we can.”