Keith and Janet Tilley, front centre in the pale blue and white jumpers respectively, with some of the volunteers who make the coffee and cake mornings happen, together with some of the more than 70 people who called in on Friday, November 4.

The event has been held again monthly on the first Friday of the month at the Fighting Cocks pub in Cymbeline Way since October last year – and by the end of September £2,228.96 was on its way to the charity.

In a two-hour window before the pub starts serving at noon, people pay £2.50 for tea or coffee plus a piece of cake and all the money goes to charity, with many people paying more to support the cause.

It’s a simple idea that has been a hugely effective fundraiser and has also become a popular social event on the Woodlands estate in Bilton, with people queuing at the door to get in at 10am and friendships being forged as the months have passed.

It is co-ordinated by Keith and Janet Tilley who supply the tea and coffee, while each month a band of volunteers donate homemade cakes and a team also supports the serving and clearing up.

Keith said: “The big thing is it has proved to be a really good community event and has created social groups within the estate.

“This is the fifth out of seven years we have done it and I want to say a big thank you to David Hine who lets us use the pub and to the helpers and all those who bake and donate cakes.”