A fundraising page has been set up to help the brother of Jamie Rees, with a plea that the family has been through enough.

Since the tragedy of Jamie’s death from a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day last year, the OurJay Foundation set up in his memory has done astonishing work to get defibrillators installed around the borough and raise awareness of the vital role they can play.

And in light of all their hard work, a fundraising page has been set up to help Jamie’s brother Callum after his car was stolen from the drive of the family home last week.

Simon Ward set the page up – click here to donate – and said: “I’m sure all Rugby residents are aware of the massive impact that the OurJay Foundation has had on our community in the last year in memory of 18-year-old Jamie Rees.

The OurJay Foundation has done so much for the community in memory of Jamie, pictured here with mum Naomi Issitt - and now a fundraiser has been set up to help his brother Callum to sort things out after his car was stolen from the drive of the family home.

"As I write this 38 x 24/7 accessible defibrillators have been installed in the community thanks to the OurJay Foundation and Jamie’s family and ultimately making our community safer. With so much more on the way I have no doubt that this number will keep increasing.

“As if Jamie’s family haven’t been through enough. This week Jamie’s older brother Callum had his car stolen from the family home driveway in Wolvey. Cal, as he’s known to his family, bought his car in September. He had been saving for three years.”

