Rugby council serves legal notices on occupants of unauthorised caravan encampment on Avon Mill Rec

Residents first reported seeing caravans being towed onto the Newbold Road park on the evening of Monday, May 9.
Scores of people took to social media, airing an array of views, from concerns over potential littering and anti-social behaviour – to calls against judging the group at face value.
As of this morning, May 11, the site appeared to comprise 15-20 caravans, parked up next to the hedgerow, across the field from the play area.
The land belongs to Rugby Borough Council, and a spokesman said the issue is being addressed.
They said: "We are aware of an encampment near the Avon Mill. This camp is not authorised.
"We have carried out welfare checks and served legal notices and if the residents remain on site we will apply for an Order to leave."