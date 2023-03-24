Register
Rugby couple celebrate 60 happy years of marriage

Congratulations to Colin and Francoise

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:20 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:20 GMT
Colin Griffiths and Francoise Griffiths have celebrated 60 happy years of marriage.
A Rugby couple have celebrated 60 happy years of marriage.

It was the town's twinning link with Evereux that helped bring Colin Griffiths and Francoise Griffiths (Nee Andrés) together.

And on March 23, they celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

Colin Griffiths and Francoise Griffiths with one of their grandchildren, Thomas.
Francoise is from the French town Evereux and had extensive involvement in the twinning as secretary for over 30 years. She met Colin while working as an au pair in Barby.

The couple lived in Rugby and Barby since the early 1960s and currently live in Hillmorton.

They have two children - Christine, who lives in Sheffield, and Philippe, who lives in Adelaide, South Australia - and grandchildren.

Their children said: "As a couple they are well known in Rugby and have lots of friends. Mum keeps herself fit with swimming at Rugby School. Together they go to Take Heart which helps them keep agile.

Colin Griffiths and Francoise Griffiths have celebrated 60 happy years of marriage.
"Their relationship shows so much love, commitment and compassion. We love them so much!"

Rugby