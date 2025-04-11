Rugby couple celebrate 61 years of marriage after love blossomed in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love blossomed on the hospital wards for a Rugby couple who are celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary.

Les and Elly Williamson, who live at Overslade Care Home, were both born in Scotland.

They met while Les was a patient at the hospital where Elly worked as a nurse.

Elly was brought up on a farm in Scotland which contributed to her love for animals. She would help her daughter, Fiona, at the stables with her horses, along with Les, who went daily.

In her younger years Elly worked at St Luke's Hospital, but she has also spent time as a manager at The Mini Fryer, and also Elizabeth The Chef's bakery.

Les worked in agriculture, before becoming an engineer at Chrysler and Cummings, which is the reason the couple moved to Rugby. He also spent time working as a steward at the Coventry Bees racing stadium.

He enjoyed spending time fly fishing on the Lochs with his Uncle Bob, and also enjoyed canal trips.

When the couple were asked about their secret to a happy marriage, Elly said: “Oh I don’t know, we just rub along well together, always have and always will.”

Family and friends visited Overslade House to celebrate the couple’s special anniversary with staff and residents.

Their daughter Fiona, arranged a party at the home and they had a beautiful cake and buffet made by second chef Dario Mozzettini.

Senior General Manager, Violeta Baesu, said: “It is so lovely to be celebrating with two of our lovely residents, who are able to mark their 61 years of marriage in our home with friends and family, and we hope that we helped to make this a very special occasion for them.

“Congratulations to Les and Elly on their anniversary, it’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years.”