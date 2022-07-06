Rugby dancer’s personal inspiration behind fundraising event in memory of Dame Deborah James

A fundraising dance event will be taking part in Rugby, in memory of Bowel Cancer warrior Dame Deborah James who sadly passed away in June.

Following the success of their first event in May, staff at Impact Dance will be hosting a follow up fundraiser, called A Dance For Deborah, on Monday July 11, 7pm.

Kerstin Awang, dance and fitness Instructor at Impact Dance, has a very personal reason to support the cause. She said: "Deborah leaves behind a huge legacy in the form of the bowelbabe.org fundraising page which has already raised over £7 million.

"With Bowel Cancer having taken over my life during the pandemic, Deborah became a huge positive influence as I went through all my treatment and as she danced round the wards and corridors of the hospital, it inspired me to set up a dance-based fundraiser in her honour.

"We were hugely honoured to be featured on ITV's Lorraine show before our first "A Dance For Deborah" and had people from all around the world joining in!"

People can join in in person at the studios in Rugby or join online.

Kerstin added: "I'd love you to join us for a dance and a jiggle with 100 per cent of all profits going to Deborah's fundraising page. You don't need to be local to Rugby to enjoy the event - we'll be streaming it for all those of you who are further away."

"Simply use the Gymcatch website or app and search for FitnessWithKerstin under "fitness provider". Scroll down to the sessions on July 11 and select either the studio or online option and book your space."