Rugby dancers take part in Strictly Christmas dancing event, raising £114k for baby hospice

The evening went tremendously well, raising a huge amount for the hospice.

Many Rugby dancers were among those who took part in a Strictly Christmas dancing competition in December, raising a staggering amount of money for a baby hospice.

The event took place at the Royal Court Hotel in Coventry and saw a team of 22 novice dancers and their experienced dance partners take part in the annual Strictly Christmas showcase, in aid of Zoe's place Coventry.

Paul Murphy, Amanda Hammond and Alice Prendergast of Hillmorton, Tom Mitchell and Sara Nealon of Brownsover, Bethany Brogden of Wolston, Roy Healey and his brother Chris Wakelin of Houlton, Kerry Dennehy of Long Lawford and Mick Mulvihill of Rugby all took part in the team.

Each dancer had to learn a Quickstep and a Cha Cha Cha in just eight weeks -and their two-night performance raised a staggering amount for the baby hospice.

Paul Murphy from Hillmorton, who was the lead fundraiser this year, said: "I have been involved in Strictly Christmas for a number of years but this is my first year of heading up the fundraising efforts and the team have surpassed all previous amounts raised through their tireless campaigning for sponsorship, organising of events, tin-rattling at the Warwickshire Retail Park amongst other efforts.

"The money raised is hugely important for the hospice who survive solely on charitable donations - Covid has hit them hard and forced them to have to cut the number of days per week they can open, so this huge sum of money will help them to get back up to full operating capacity.

"We are so proud of all the people involved."

Preparations for Strictly Christmas 2021 began back in January, when the Team of fundraisers headed up by Sarah Smith, James Sanders, Mark England and Paul Murphy began preparing for the annual charity extravaganza.

James Sanders, the event producer and man behind Strictly Christmas said: "The enthusiasm and commitment from the contestants and dancers in not only giving their time up to learn and practice the two dances, but the passion and drive to raise upwards of £114,000 is quite simply extraordinary."

After eight weeks of training, the group took to the stage at the Royal Court Hotel in front of family and friends.

The first performance took place on Friday, December 17, and was a fantastic success with experienced Rugby dancer Tom Mitchell and his partner Daniel Skermer victorious on the opening night with their polished Quickstep, while Saturday's event saw novice dancer Sara Nealon - deputy headteacher at Rugby's Oakfield Primary Academy - storming to victory alongside her experienced partner, Reece Spence, dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Greece’s ‘Summer Loving.’

Rugby contestants Chris Wakelin and Bethany Brodgen both made it to the final six on Friday, with Bethany and Roy joining the six finalists on both nights, judged by a host of famous faces including Oti Mabuse’s husband Marius Lepure, Heather Parsons, Honor Roche, Chloe Hewitt, Warren Bullock, Lauren Oakley, Anna Kennedy OBE and Jamie Cutler.

Tom said: "It has been my pleasure to be part of the Strictly Christmas team once again and this year, following Covid, the fundraising efforts have been incredible."

​Sara said: "Being a complete novice dancer, this challenge has more than taken me out of my comfort Zone, but I have loved every minute of raising money for such an incredible charity and to win on the Saturday night was a dream come true!"

Kerry Dennehy of Long Lawford, who choreographed the opening show dance for the event, said: "It's so heart-warming to see people from across Rugby joining together to help raise funds for a local charity which is so needed by families of children and infants with life-limiting illnesses.