Rugby dog rescue charity gets funding boost after being recognised by a Leamington firm’s kindness campaign

A dog rescue charity in Rugby has received a funding boost after being recognised by a Leamington law firm’s kindness campaign

Trisha Shaw, who is a volunteer at Pawprints Dog Rescue in Rugby, has received a £175 cheque as part of Wight Hassall’s 175 Acts of Kindness initiative to help the charity rescue, rehabilitate and re-home neglected canine companions throughout the region.

Pawprints, which recently celebrated its tenth year in operation, finds new owners for an average of 200 dogs every year, including many from local pounds who face being put down if they cannot be rehomed.

Robert Lee, Corporate Partner at Wright Hassall, with Trisha Shaw and Isla. Photo supplied

The donation will allow voluntary head of operations, Anita Twigger, to provide a range of bedding options for the dogs at the charity’s kennels in Kirby, including elevated platforms which some dogs find more relaxing.

She said: “Trisha has been an absolutely fundamental member of our team for six years.

"As well as lending a hand in all aspects of our operations, she also has a knack for reuniting lost dogs with theirowners, so she is an enormously popular figure at Pawprints and in the dog-owners community.

“We are extremely grateful to Wright Hassall for their desire to give back to people making a difference in the local area, as charities of our size often go unnoticed.

“Many families got new puppies during the pandemic, and restrictions often meant that these dogs could not be properly socialised and got used to a certain lifestyle.

"A proportion of them ended up being disowned by keepers who didn’t have the time or patience to train or exercise them as life started to get back to normal.

“The different bedding options will help some of our nervier dogs to settle in better which means we can continue to look after a wide range of dogs, many of which come from challenging backgrounds.

“I would like to thank Trisha for her work over the years and Wright Hassall for the effort they put into supporting the local community as we look forward to a successful future at Pawprints.”

The Acts of Kindness scheme was launched to celebrate Wright Hassall’s 175th anniversary and asks the public to nominate members of the community who have gone above and beyond to support others.

Each month employees from the firm select a winner from the nominations who receives £175 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Robert Lee, corporate partner at Wright Hassall, said: “I’m sure that anyone who has dealt with Pawprints over the years will hold Anita’s cause close to their hearts, and we are delighted to be able to name Trisha as the recipient of the latest Acts of Kindness award for all that she puts into the charity.