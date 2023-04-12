Rugby dog rescue charity hopeful for 'yappy ever after' with brand new shop

Pawprints Dog Rescue, which rehomes unwanted dogs at risk of being euthanised, has launched its new branch.

How much is that doggy in the window?

A Rugby-based charity is calling on residents to donate their unwanted wares to its new shop.

Pawprints Dog Rescue, which rehomes unwanted dogs at risk of being euthanised, has launched its new branch in the Clock Towers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its previous Albert Street shop closed in 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic.

But now the new branch which opened yesterday (Tuesday) is welcoming customers old and new.

The shop not only sells pre-loved items but dog related accessories at lower prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the team behind it says they are in need of clothing for adults and children, bric-a-brac, handbags and shoes.

Those able to donate are advised to deliver direct to the back door via car, with access by the side of NatWest service yard.

The shop is open from Monday to Saturday, 9am until 4.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement