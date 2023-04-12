Register
Rugby dog rescue charity hopeful for 'yappy ever after' with brand new shop

Pawprints Dog Rescue, which rehomes unwanted dogs at risk of being euthanised, has launched its new branch.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
How much is that doggy in the window?How much is that doggy in the window?
How much is that doggy in the window?

A Rugby-based charity is calling on residents to donate their unwanted wares to its new shop.

Pawprints Dog Rescue, which rehomes unwanted dogs at risk of being euthanised, has launched its new branch in the Clock Towers.

Its previous Albert Street shop closed in 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic.

But now the new branch which opened yesterday (Tuesday) is welcoming customers old and new.

The shop not only sells pre-loved items but dog related accessories at lower prices.

However, the team behind it says they are in need of clothing for adults and children, bric-a-brac, handbags and shoes.

Those able to donate are advised to deliver direct to the back door via car, with access by the side of NatWest service yard.

The shop is open from Monday to Saturday, 9am until 4.30pm.

Visit pawprintsdogrescue.org to find out more about the charity.

