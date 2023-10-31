Rugby drink driver disqualified after hitting parked car while behind the wheel

“Drinking can also give you false confidence. This makes being involved in a collision the biggest risk you take when driving under the influence”

A Rugby drink driver who hit a parked car while behind the wheel has been sentenced.

Ioan Macovei, 40, from Alabaster Way, Rugby was disqualified from driving for 48 months and given a Community Order to complete 150 hours supervised unpaid work within the next 12 months, after appearing at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Friday charged with drink driving.

He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £114 victim surcharge. The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing the sentence.

Macovei had been driving along Percival Road in Rugby just before midnight on Saturday 30 September when he collided with a parked car.

He got out of the car and knocked on someone’s door nearby to ask for help.

Officers arrived and he blew 93 at the roadside. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was brought in to custody for questioning and further tests before he was charged to appear at court.

PC 2371 Katie Boughton said “Driving whilst over the limit is illegal for good reason. Drinking makes it harder to judge speed and distance as it slows your reaction times and affects your coordination skills.

"Drinking can also give you false confidence. This makes being involved in a collision the biggest risk you take when driving under the influence.