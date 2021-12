Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Rugby fire fighters took to social media yesterday, December 23, after freeing a little girl from a small potty seat.

Writing on their Twitter account yesterday, a spokesperson explained: "Little Harper-Rose paid an unexpected visit to Rugby fire station today.

"This cheeky angel's halo had become stuck around her neck, and needed some steady hands to release her from her predicament.