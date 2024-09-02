Rugby fundraiser will be taking part in Great North Run to support charity close to his heart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser from Rugby will be taking part in the Great North Run this weekend to support a charity close to his heart.

Tim Kyte will be raising money for WellChild, a charity supporting ill children.

"I picked WellChild as my charity because my Godson George was born with a rare breathing disorder about eight years ago," said Tim.

"Fortunately it has been rectified but I decided to support a charity which helps children be supported at home with qualified nursing and lots of other assistance, as that is certainly the best way to keep families together at a difficult time.

He added: "It's also been inspiring seeing the support video blogs that WellChild do."

Tim has so far raised hundreds of pounds for the charity but there is still time to donate.

The Great North Run will take place between Newcastle upon Tyne and South Shields on September 8. To donate to Tim's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/tim-kyte-1696503877929