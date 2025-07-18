Rugby has been stuck in the middle of the nation's culture wars - and it is an ugly place full of threats and lies

The nation's culture wars came to Rugby this week - and it was not a pretty sight.

The nation's culture wars came to our town this week - and it was not a pretty sight.

The ever-increasing rifts across the nation were shown on a tectonic level following our story about a girl being punished for wearing a Union Flag dress to Bilton School's cultural awareness day (and add to the the cancellation of Katie Hopkins's show).

This has culminated in the school closing today (Friday) due to threats to staff. Let's be very clear - this is never acceptable and it is a shameful stain on our town.

I believe we did the right thing in reporting the story - our job as a local paper is to highlight issues such as this.

But the extreme reactions are a sad reflection on what has happened to our fractured and easily-manipulated society.

There has been shameful hi-jacking from both the far left and far right, who quickly moved away from the facts to find a narrative that suits their agenda.

The school made a mistake and people are entitled to be angry about that. But there is never a situation where making direct threats to the staff is even remotely acceptable.

We have been speaking to the school before and after publication, and have given them every opportunity to have their say. To their credit, they have held their hands up and apologised many times.

Those who are making threats to the staff are directly affecting our local children's education and should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

By Phil Hibble, Editor.