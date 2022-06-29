Rugby has seen one of the largest population growths in the country - so why can't we have an A&E?

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

Rugby has seen one of the largest population growths in the country, according to newly-released 2021 census figures.

This will add fuel to the fire for campaigners who want better health facilities - and an A&E - for the ever-growing town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On census day, 114,400 people were living in the Rugby borough – up 14 per cent from 100,075 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 326 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 285 in 2011.

This is the 17th largest increase in the country.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has stayed the same since 2011 – Rugby’s population is 49.8 per cent male and 50.2 per cent female, close to what it was 10 years ago.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 11.9 per cent under-10s and 17.3 per cent over-65s, but this had changed to 11.8 per cent and 18.1 per cent respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3 per cent over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 6.2 per cent increase in the West Midlands, where the population rose to 5,950,800 from 5,601,847 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

So what next?

Many campaigners have criticised to cuts in health services across Rugby and the whole country - with many of those criticism leveled at our own MP's Conservative party.

Recently, Rugby's MP Mark Pawsey conducted his own survey about the need for better health services and says he wants the return of an A&E to the town.

Nearly 3,000 local residents responded to his survey, and 98 per cent felt that Rugby should have its own A&E department, with 93 per cent believing that Rugby is currently underserved in terms of urgent and emergency health provision.

Mr Pawsey spoke in Parliament about the town's need for an A&E - at present 83 per cent of the population are more than a 15-minute drive away from an accident and emergency department. Rugby is currently the largest urban area within Warwickshire without its own A&E provision.

Historic populations of Rugby:

1981: 84,686

1991: 84,563

2001: 87,453

2011: 100,075

2021: 114,400

How do official population figures compare to estimates?

ONS statisticians estimated there were 110,650 people of all ages living in Rugby as of mid-2020 – below the 2021 census figure of 114,400.

Snapshot data from the census in March 2021 tells us there were 20,700 (18.1 per cent) over-65s living in the area, compared to the 20,884 (18.9 per cent) estimated by the ONS.