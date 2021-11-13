Rugby historian seeks more information on Rokeby Camp, built by the Royal Artillery in WW2 - can you help?

Some Overslade homes as they appear today - a lasting marker of the hard-working Rugbeians who forged the community all those years ago.

Rugby historian Christine Howling has previously done much to gather information on the fascinating Rokeby Camp, set up by the Royal Artillery in the Second World War.

When the war came to an end groups of families - many of them headed by former servicemen - began moving in.

Against all the odds, the proud, hard-working families forged a community that many will now know as 'tin town'.

Below, historian Christine Howling writes a letter appealing for any more information on the fascinating chapter in our town's history.

She writes:

I am again looking for information relating to Rokeby Camp which was built by the Royal Artillery during WW2.

The Royal Artillery moved from London to the safety of Rugby with all their records until 1946 when it was relocated to its London offices.

When the Royal Artillery vacated Rokeby Camp, homeless families “squatters” badly named by the council” took up residency and utilised these Nissan huts and created family homes against all odds, particularly bureaucracy from the local council and the government of the time.

They created a little community and helped each other through difficult times, extreme cold in the winter months and leaking roofs.

Many were eventually rehoused on the new Overslade Estate.

My article is available in full in Aspects Of Rugby Book 11.

This was published late last year by the Rugby Local History Group.

I have been asked by the Warwickshire History Group to give a talk on this subject in March next year so I am hoping to expand on my article and am desperately looking for more information and photos.

I Know that at that time photographic evidence was not the norm as times were hard.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.