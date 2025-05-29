Rugby infant school hosting its first family fun day

Bawnmore Community Infant School is inviting the community to the event on Saturday June 7. Photo supplied

An infant school in Rugby is set to host its first family fun day.

Running from 1pm to 4pm, there will be activities, food and live performances.

Running from 1pm to 4pm, there will be activities, food and live performances.

Proceeds raised from the event will support both the school, through the Friends of Bawnmore, and Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity.

Proceeds raised from the event will support both the school, through the Friends of Bawnmore, and Place2Be, a children's mental health charity.

The Friends of Bawnmore (FOB) are currently fundraising to install new large playground equipment.

In 2023, they raised more than £10,000 for a climbing frame and pick-up sticks and the next phase of equipment is due to be installed in the autumn term.

The idea for the event came from Charlotte Pearson, a parent of a pre-school pupil and a local primary school teacher. What started as a picnic quickly grew into a much bigger event.

Charlotte said: “I wanted to create something fun and exciting for families. What started as a small idea has grown into a full-blown extravaganza with entertainment, food, and games.”

Charlotte’s husband, Jack, is also supporting the charity Place2Be.

Jack completed the London Marathon in 2022 in two hours and 52 minutes and is now training for the Berlin Marathon in aid of the charity.

Charlotte said she entered him as a surprise, and Jack is aiming to beat his personal best with a time of two hours and 45 minutes.

The family fun day is just one of many fundraising events the couple have planned.

Pam Davey, Head of School, said: “At Bawnmore, we work hard to involve all our families in school life.

"For working parents, weekday events can be tricky, so we hope a Saturday afternoon will be perfect for everyone to come together and enjoy the sunshine.

"We’re also thrilled to support Place2Be, whose work is vital for our children’s wellbeing. Our partner school, Bilton Junior School, has worked with them for years, and it’s great to give something back.”

️Entry to the event will cost £1 per person or £5 for a family ticket (up to eight people). There is no pre-booking people are advised to pay on the day.

What’s happening at the fun day

Live performances from Bawnmore pupils, Paddox School Choirs, Spellbound Dance, ATMA Karate, and ROAR Cheerleaders

Inflatables, including a bouncy castle with a slide

Food and drink: On the Deck Horsebox Pizzeria, BBQ, Ignazio ice creams, and a Prosecco bar

Activities: climbing frame, tyre park, trim trail, egg and spoon races, tug-of-war, and more.

Mr Newton, BCF Executive Headteacher, will be taking on the Ice Bucket Challenge