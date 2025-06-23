Rugby man arrested on suspicion of sex offences following confrontation in street

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 15:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Rugby man has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences following a confrontation on a residential street at the weekend.

Just before 6pm yesterday (Sunday, June 22) police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of offences under the Sexual Offences Act after being called to Martial Road, Galley Common.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “The man and a woman were in a car outside a private property and were confronted by a large group of people – some of whom had become hostile.

“The man we arrested is in custody.

“We’ve launched an investigation into what happened and we’re monitoring any further activity around the property.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice