Rugby man arrested on suspicion of sex offences following confrontation in street

A Rugby man has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences following a confrontation on a residential street at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 6pm yesterday (Sunday, June 22) police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of offences under the Sexual Offences Act after being called to Martial Road, Galley Common.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “The man and a woman were in a car outside a private property and were confronted by a large group of people – some of whom had become hostile.

“The man we arrested is in custody.

“We’ve launched an investigation into what happened and we’re monitoring any further activity around the property.”