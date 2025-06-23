Rugby man arrested on suspicion of sex offences following confrontation in street
A Rugby man has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences following a confrontation on a residential street at the weekend.
Just before 6pm yesterday (Sunday, June 22) police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of offences under the Sexual Offences Act after being called to Martial Road, Galley Common.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “The man and a woman were in a car outside a private property and were confronted by a large group of people – some of whom had become hostile.
“The man we arrested is in custody.
“We’ve launched an investigation into what happened and we’re monitoring any further activity around the property.”