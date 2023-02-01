Rugby man caught with cocaine after police witnessed suspected drug deal

Yusupha Jallow was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine as well as acquiring/using/possessing criminal property

A Rugby man has been jailed for almost two and a half years after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Officers witnessed a suspected drugs deal taking place between him and another man in the town centre in November.

A quantity of what was thought to be cocaine was seized along with some cash and a mobile phone before Yusupha Jallow was arrested.

Yusupha Jallow

The team then carried out a search of his house where they found a further quantity of suspected cocaine in wraps and cash.

Jallow, of Redhill Road, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine as well as acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (30 January) to 28 months in prison.

He was also made to pay a victim surcharge of £228 and had more than £500 in cash forfeited.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins said: “The misery drugs can cause is well known not just to those who take them but to those in the local community as well.

"We will proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs and use the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.