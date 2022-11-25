Police arrested the man after incident in King Edward Road

Police are cracking down on drink and drug driving.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drink driving after a collision in Rugby.

He was arrested in King Edward Road on Wednesday (November 23) after police officers were called to reports of a collision.

The man was charged with drink driving and driving without a licence and is due to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 13, 2023.

Officers have increased their presence on Warwickshire’s roads to coincide with the football World Cup and lead up to Christmas.

All drivers who are involved in a collision will also be asked to provide a roadside breath test and drug swipe.

Officers are encouraging the public to report the details of suspected drink or drug drivers to them by calling 101 or in an emergency 999.

Insp Jem Mountford said: “If you are going out drinking with your friends to a Christmas party or to enjoy the World Cup, make sure you plan ahead and agree a nominated driver or pre book a taxi home.

“Drinking and driving is not worth the risk to your job, life and reputation as there is a high risk of being stopped and arrested with an increased police presence on the roads to target and catch drink and drug drivers.”

The penalties for drink and drug driving are wide ranging and if tests find you are over the limit you are likely to be charged and given a court date where you are likely to lose your driving licence, be imprisoned and face a fine.

Sentences have increased and if drivers who cause death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs could be sentenced to 14 years with a minimum two year driving ban and extended retest.

Officers will also be referring suspected drink and drug drivers to support services in Warwickshire for help and support.

Warwickshire Police will be sharing awareness campaigns including the THINK Pint Block campaign asking mates not to let a mate drink drive and a new behavioural change campaign developed by Surrey Police and Sussex Police that challenges people not to be a bystander to drink driving.

