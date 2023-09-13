Register
Rugby man charged with possession of drugs and a weapon after trying to escape police

Osirus Jones drove wrong way down one-way road
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
Rugby man Osirus Jones has been charged with possession of drugs and a weapon after failing to stop for police.

Jones, 20, from Holbrook Road, has been charged after the incident in Lawford Road this week.

Police requested for the black Audi to stop. The driver reportedly made his way at speed towards the roundabout at the end of Lawford Road, where he allegedly made a blind right turn onto a one-way road, passing several other vehicles.

The man has been chared.The man has been chared.
Driving against the flow of traffic, the Audi then allegedly collided with an oncoming vehicle, and the driver was subsequently arrested.

A bag of white powder was recovered at the site of arrest, along with a mobile phone.

A black baseball bat was also reported to have been recovered from the Audi’s back seat.

Jones has been charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, using a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He will appear in Warwick Crown Court on October 12.

