Rugby man charged with string of offences including assault and false imprisonment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby man has been charged with a string of offences including assault and false imprisonment.

Carl Israel, 40, from Grovesnor Road, has been charged with false imprisonment, assault by beating, intentional strangulation, threats with an offensive weapon, using violence to enter a premises, criminal damage, and two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During January 2024, the victim was allegedly assaulted, strangled, trapped inside a house, and threatened with a knife by Israel.

The man has been charged.

During this time, Israel also allegedly caused damage to the victim’s window and door handles.

Israel was the subject of a wanted appeal on February 21, which led to his arrest after two days.