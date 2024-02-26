Rugby man charged with string of offences including assault and false imprisonment
A Rugby man has been charged with a string of offences including assault and false imprisonment.
Carl Israel, 40, from Grovesnor Road, has been charged with false imprisonment, assault by beating, intentional strangulation, threats with an offensive weapon, using violence to enter a premises, criminal damage, and two counts of causing actual bodily harm.
During January 2024, the victim was allegedly assaulted, strangled, trapped inside a house, and threatened with a knife by Israel.
During this time, Israel also allegedly caused damage to the victim’s window and door handles.
Israel was the subject of a wanted appeal on February 21, which led to his arrest after two days.
He will appear in Warwick Crown Court on March 28.