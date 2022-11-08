Rugby man jailed after detectives found 3,027 indecent images and 141 videos of children at his home

Mark Rand.

A Rugby man has been jailed after detectives discovered 3,027 indecent images and 141 videos of children at his home.

In an interview, Mark Rand, 64, said: “I thought there would have been more.”

Rand has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Early in the morning of Thursday, January 16, 2020, detectives raided Rand’s Blackwood Avenue home in Rugby.

Advertisement

When detectives explained why they were there, Rand remarked, “That will be me.”

He was then arrested, and officers later discovered 3,027 of indecent images of children and 141 indecent videos of children.

In interview Rand admitted downloading the material, telling detectives he started viewing indecent images of children when he became depressed.

When Rand was told exactly how many images and videos he had downloaded, he replied with: “I thought there would have been more.”

Advertisement

Rand was subsequently found guilty of three charges of make indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

And on Thursday, November 3, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

Detective Constable Adam James said: “The creation of these images destroys children’s lives, leaving them with trauma that, sadly, they often carry forever.

Advertisement

“Every person who downloads these images creates demand – and so they are responsible for the abuse.

“Anyone viewing indecent images of children can expect a visit from us, sooner or later.”