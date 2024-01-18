Rugby man jailed after police found Xanax tablets and more than 80 grams of cocaine

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 32 months in prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby man has been jailed for more than two and a half years after admitting drugs supply offences.

Last year officers from Rugby Proactive CID investigated information that suggested Craig Gallagher was dealing drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 20, proactive CID executed a warrant at his home where they found more than £3,500 in cash, mobile phones and a quantity of drugs including Xanax tablets and over 80 grams of cocaine.

The 45-year-old has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class C.