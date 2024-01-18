Rugby man jailed after police found Xanax tablets and more than 80 grams of cocaine
A Rugby man has been jailed for more than two and a half years after admitting drugs supply offences.
Last year officers from Rugby Proactive CID investigated information that suggested Craig Gallagher was dealing drugs.
On May 20, proactive CID executed a warrant at his home where they found more than £3,500 in cash, mobile phones and a quantity of drugs including Xanax tablets and over 80 grams of cocaine.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class C.
Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (January 12), the 45-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.