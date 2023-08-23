Rugby man left 'devastated' after thieves ram business premises and make off with van and cash

Register
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:26 BST

A Rugby man has been left ‘devastated’ and unable to work after thieves rammed his business premises and stole his vehicle and cash.

Andy Wilson is appealing for witnesses to the theft, which happened at Unit 13 Arches Business Centre, on Sunday morning (August 20) at 6am.

Andy, who runs ASW Vending Services, based in Mill Road, said: “It adds up to around £20,000.

Andy's van was taken. It has ASW Vending Services written on it.Andy's van was taken. It has ASW Vending Services written on it.
“We are a small family-run business, so I’m pretty devastated. We are struggling to ensure all of our customers get their orders and their machines stocked as they would normally expect. The loss of items in the building and damage to the roller shutters is bad enough, but it’s important we look after our customers to ensure we stay in business.”

The van has ASW Vending Services written on the side.

Andy added: “It’s obviously a work van. Now I might have to wait up to 30 days for the insurance pay out, which means I have no vehicle.”

If you have information on the theft, telephone Rugby Police on (01788) 541111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.