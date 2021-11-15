Rugby marks Remembrance with heartfelt ceremony at the Whitehall Memorial Gates

Grandfather and grandson walk up together to place a wreath.

Hundreds of Rugbeians gathered to watch a poignant Remembrance service at the Whitehall Memorial Gates on Sunday, November 14.

Concern over the spread of covid led Rugby council to not allow a full parade past the gates, but representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, several cadet organisations, the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations marched down Hillmorton Road as musicians from the Army Cadet Force played The British Grenadiers.

Reverend Canon Edmund Newey led the service, telling the onlookers: "We meet in the presence of God this Remembrance Sunday to commit ourselves afresh to the work of reconciliation between all nations, so more people may live in freedom, justice and peace.

Men of 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals march away at the end of the ceremony.

"We remember with thanksgiving and sorrow those whose lives in world wars and conflicts, past and present, have been given and taken.

"We pray for all who, in bereavement, disability and pain, continue to suffer the consequences of fighting and terror."

He also paid tribute to the Queen who, due to health issues, was not able to be at the Cenotaph.

Father Shinto Francis Kumminiyil IC assisted with the service, saying a prayer for those affected by conflict, past and present.

Rugby Mayor Cllr Deepah Roberts thanks all those present for attending.

A bandsman from the Salvation Army then played the Last Post to signal the beginning of the two-minute silence.

Wreaths were then laid at the gates first from then Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, then from mayor Cllr Deepah Roberts and then from representatives of the community, military and cadet organisations present.

A former Royal Marine salutes after placing a wreath.

A Sergeant of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, wearing a medal denoting that he is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, marches to the gates to place a wreath.

Musicians from the Army Cadet Force played The Grenadier Guards as hundreds of residents lined the street to watch.