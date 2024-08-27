Rugby Mayor leads parade through Caldecott Park to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

The parade through Caldecott Park on Saturday to mark Ukrainian Independence Day (photos: Jamie Gray)

The Mayor of Rugby led a parade through Caldecott Park on Saturday to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

Cllr Simon Ward was joined by Ukrainian refugees who have made Rugby home since Russia's invasion, together with councillors and Rugby MP John Slinger.

Rugby's Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations formed part of the international Make Noise For Ukraine campaign.

After gathering on the town hall steps at 5pm, Cllr Ward joined the Mayor's cadet, Cadet Sgt Alessia Fracchia of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets' 29F (Rugby) squadron, to lead the crowd through Caldecott Park, with participants carrying Ukrainian flags and many of the refugees wearing traditional clothing.

The parade gathers on the town hall steps to mark Ukrainian Independence Day (photo by Jamie Gray)

Cllr Ward thanked everyone who came along – and who have opened their homes and supported Ukrainians through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

"To our Ukrainian friends in Rugby, you will always have a special place in our hearts and we will always support you where we can."