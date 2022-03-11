Rugby mother rediscovers her love of writing - and pens an award-winning romantic comedy

Author Bella Osborne.

A Rugby woman who was inspired to rekindle her writing hobby after a chance encounter with a life coach at work has just won an award for her romantic comedy novel.

Bella Osborne from Rugby is the joint winner of the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy with her novel, The Promise of Summer, for the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s annual Romantic Novel Awards for 2022.

The awards celebrate excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms.

Bella said: "Since becoming a mum, I had stopped my writing hobby; but a chance encounter with a life coach in my day job led to me finishing a full novel and eventually being published.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to have won.

"It means so much that readers enjoyed this romantic comedy about how first impressions can be so wrong.

"There's nothing better than knowing you've made someone laugh and in current times we need happy endings more than ever.

"It takes a lot of people to get a book to publication especially in the middle of a pandemic so I am indebted to my fabulous publishing team at Avon, HarperCollins, my agent, Kate Nash, booksellers, librarians and book bloggers and my family who have been so supportive throughout my writing career.”

Sharon Ibbotson, the awards coordinator for the Romantic Novelists’ Association, said: “Bella Osborne has written a wonderfully funny and witty book which delighted our readers.

"We are thrilled to see her win (with joint winner Kathryn Freeman) the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy, and offer her our sincere congratulations.”

Since their inception in 1960, the Romantic Novel Awards have recognised outstanding romantic fiction and Bella is certainly in good company in winning her award - previous winners include Phillipa Gregory, Joanna Trollope and Rosamunde Pilcher.

The novel's blurb reads as follows: "Ruby’s life is about to change forever… After years of dating losers, cheats and one guy who did something unrepeatable to her kettle, Ruby has all but given up on romance. #

"But then a stranger sits next to her on a train to London and explains his plan to propose to the woman of his dreams.

"Maybe true love does exist after all? When the man accidentally leaves the engagement ring behind, Ruby is determined to save the day.

"But she hasn't counted on fellow passenger Curtis stepping in and insisting he should be the one to track the stranger down.