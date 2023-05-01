Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
5 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
6 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
6 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
9 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Rugby mother whose daughter has life-threatening allergy raises awareness about the issue

She is giving assemblies to schools

By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:01 BST

A Rugby mother whose daughter has a life-threatening allergy is raising awareness by going into schools to talk about the issue.

Natalie Hopkins, founder of accredited training provider The Allergy Badge, wants to educate thousands of children in schools across the UK with free allergy assemblies.

He recently launched the campaign during UK Allergy Awareness week (April 25-29), in partnership with Julianne Ponan MBE, CEO of Creative Nature and allergy advocate influencer Stephanie Hulme from Positively Allergic.

Most Popular
Natalie Hopkins with her daughter EllaNatalie Hopkins with her daughter Ella
Natalie Hopkins with her daughter Ella

Natalie has already delivered assemblies in-person across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“As the mother of a little girl with anaphylactic food allergies, I know first-hand the importance of raising awareness around food allergies,” said Natalie.

“This initiative will hopefully make a real difference to the lives of children living with life-threatening food allergies – ensuring they always feel safe, included and happy.”

Natalie is appealing to primary schools to download a free allergy assembly pack, adding: "It's something we have all given up our time to create and it's a completely free resource that schools can use.

Natalie Hopkins with her daughter EllaNatalie Hopkins with her daughter Ella
Natalie Hopkins with her daughter Ella

"With an average of two children in every class suffering from food allergies, we want to hear from headteachers and senior teachers who would be interested in accessing the resources and running an allergy-inspired assembly at their school.

"It's hoped that thousands of children will be trained on allergy awareness with more sessions to be offered to schools – free of charge.

"If you work in a school or know of a school that would be interested in taking part, please contact [email protected]"

Natalie has already delivered assemblies in-person across Coventry and Warwickshire.Natalie has already delivered assemblies in-person across Coventry and Warwickshire.
Natalie has already delivered assemblies in-person across Coventry and Warwickshire.
Related topics:RugbyWarwickshire