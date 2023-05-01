Rugby mother whose daughter has life-threatening allergy raises awareness about the issue

A Rugby mother whose daughter has a life-threatening allergy is raising awareness by going into schools to talk about the issue.

Natalie Hopkins, founder of accredited training provider The Allergy Badge, wants to educate thousands of children in schools across the UK with free allergy assemblies.

He recently launched the campaign during UK Allergy Awareness week (April 25-29), in partnership with Julianne Ponan MBE, CEO of Creative Nature and allergy advocate influencer Stephanie Hulme from Positively Allergic.

Natalie Hopkins with her daughter Ella

Natalie has already delivered assemblies in-person across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“As the mother of a little girl with anaphylactic food allergies, I know first-hand the importance of raising awareness around food allergies,” said Natalie.

“This initiative will hopefully make a real difference to the lives of children living with life-threatening food allergies – ensuring they always feel safe, included and happy.”

Natalie is appealing to primary schools to download a free allergy assembly pack, adding: "It's something we have all given up our time to create and it's a completely free resource that schools can use.

"With an average of two children in every class suffering from food allergies, we want to hear from headteachers and senior teachers who would be interested in accessing the resources and running an allergy-inspired assembly at their school.

"It's hoped that thousands of children will be trained on allergy awareness with more sessions to be offered to schools – free of charge.

"If you work in a school or know of a school that would be interested in taking part, please contact [email protected]"