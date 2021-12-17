Rugby nurse pledges to run almost 200 miles to raise funds for nephew with Cerebral Palsy

Sam Shore, ready to tackle another run.

A Rugby-based nurse has pledged to run 10km (six miles) a day throughout December, including Christmas Day, to help fund life-changing physiotherapy for his three-year-old nephew who is living with Cerebral Palsy.

Sam Shore, 30, of Rugby town centre, is set to complete an almighty total of 310km (193 miles) this month, in a superb effort to support Ronnie – known locally as ‘Remarkable Ronnie’ - who was born prematurely at 28 weeks, in 2018.

Dad-to-be Sam, a cardiology research charge nurse at University Hospital in Coventry says the “pain and hurt is worth it” when he sees the smile on his nephew’s face.

Becky, Ronnie and Joe.

Ronnie, who lives in Brownsover, with his mum, Becky, and Joe Shore, both 32, was also born in University Hospital in Coventry and spent the first few months of his life being cared for by their neonatal team.

His Cerebral Palsy impacts all four of Ronnie’s limbs, which prevents him from rolling unaided, sitting, crawling, walking, talking and makes swallowing difficult.

The money Sam raises will help fund private physiotherapy sessions and specialist equipment for Ronnie, which will have a huge impact on his development and independence.

“Ronnie is just three-years-old and already, he is the most inspirational person I know,” says Sam, who is looking forward to earning himself a few extra roast potatoes with his Christmas dinner following his festive run.

“I’m just over 100km in and it’s definitely starting to hurt now, but when I’m running, all I think about is Ronnie, the money I’m raising for him and the difference it will make. I’m in so much pain but that pain is worth it when I think about Ronnie.”

Sam was inspired by Ronnie’s Reindeer Run, an annual local three-kilometre fundraiser, which was first launched last Christmas by a family friend. He said: “I wanted to do more. I wanted to challenge myself and go one step further. I just love Ronnie so much.”

Ronnie’s Reindeer Run was organised by a friend of Ronnie’s parents last year, by way of raising money for the family during lockdown.

“And it’s not just about Ronnie, it’s Joe and Becky too,” Sam said, adding: “Ronnie relies on them 24/7, they dedicate their entire lives to him. And they never complain about anything, they just get on with it and do it, because they love him.”

Sam, who’s counting down the days until he becomes a dad himself, says the only thing that will stop him from running is if his heavily pregnant girlfriend, Flo, goes into labour.

He added: “I am so determined to do this. Despite the pain he is in, despite the challenges he faces, Ronnie always has a smile on his face. He is the happiest of people and that’s all I can think about.

“Both Joe and Becky have jobs, yet they still give so much to Ronnie. They are just the most amazing people I know.

“These extra physiotherapy sessions are so expensive, but it makes such a vital difference to Ronnie’s life. Knowing that, is what keeps my legs going, even when it’s pouring with rain, or I’m battling fierce gales.”

Over the past 18 months, the pandemic has had a huge impact on Ronnie's access to in-person therapy, with more of his sessions forced to be virtual due to restrictions.

"With much of his physiotherapy being online over 2020 and 2021, Ronnie has recently started to return to in-person sessions and you can already see the difference that's making. Even just the way he can hold his head up - those small things that we all take for granted - you can see he's making more and more progress after every session," said Sam, who has already raised nearly £1,000 to support ‘Remarkable Ronnie’.

“I initially set the total at £310, which was £10 per day of the month but I raised that within a few hours, so decided to up my target. I’m so overwhelmed with the generosity of my friends and family, but every pound donated makes me more determined than ever.”

Joe Shore, a police officer in the Rugby force, says both he and Becky feel so lucky to have such amazing support from family and friends.

“This is the second challenge Sam has done for Ronnie – he shaved his hair last year – and for him to now be putting himself through something so gruelling for our little man, well, it just means the world to us,” said Joe.

“These extra physiotherapy sessions during the early years of Ronnie’s life, while he is developing, will make such a difference to his future.

“We’ve had a great response to Ronnie’s Reindeer Run once again this Christmas. Some of my colleagues, who have never even met Ronnie even ran part of the event in their kit, which is just amazing.