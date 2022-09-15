Rugby people invited to have a ball with internationally renowned organist Chris Powell
Rotary Club’s Autumn Ball is on October 7
Rugby people are invited to have a ball with internationally renowned organist Chris Powell.
Chris, who has entertained dancers and listeners at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will perform at Rugby’s Benn Hall on October 7.
Rotary Club of Rugby will host a buffet and dance and tickets are £15 per person.
Most Popular
Pauline Kimber, club volunteer, said: “Now is the time to book your tickets - £15 for a great evening of food, music and entertainment, even if you don’t dance.
"All proceeds go to supporting the charities that the Rotary Club support. So get out the dancing shoes and join with us in this special evening of musical entertainment.”
It takes place from 7.30-11pm.
Telephone Mark Furber or email [email protected] for tickets.
Money raised will go to good local causes supported by the Rotary Club of Rugby. Refunds will be given if the event is cancelled due to Covid.