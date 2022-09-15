Rugby people invited to have a ball with internationally renowned organist Chris Powell

Blackpool Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Rugby people are invited to have a ball with internationally renowned organist Chris Powell.

Chris, who has entertained dancers and listeners at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will perform at Rugby’s Benn Hall on October 7.

Rotary Club of Rugby will host a buffet and dance and tickets are £15 per person.

Chris will play in Rugby.

Pauline Kimber, club volunteer, said: “Now is the time to book your tickets - £15 for a great evening of food, music and entertainment, even if you don’t dance.

"All proceeds go to supporting the charities that the Rotary Club support. So get out the dancing shoes and join with us in this special evening of musical entertainment.”

It takes place from 7.30-11pm.

Telephone Mark Furber or email [email protected] for tickets.