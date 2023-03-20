Register
Rugby postman delivers his last letter after nearly 40 years of service in the town

After spending 37 years delivering letters and parcels, Rugby postman Adrian Dove has hung up his satchel for the last time and has embarked upon a well-earned retirement.

By Pat Joyce
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:32 GMT

"I remember my first delivery," said Adrian. "After spending four years in the RAF, I joined the Post Office on October 6, 1986.

"When I turned up on the first day, I was presented with a grey uniform, a peak cap and a bike and told to pedal my way to Brownsover where I pushed my first delivery through a letterbox in Hawlands."

Adrian is also well known as a volunteer DJ with Rugby Hospital Radio, where he presents his weekly ‘Afternoon Delights’ music show. He intends to continue with his presenting work and may do more of it, now he has more time. He is also planning to carry on with his voluntary work with the Hospital of St Cross while training to be a Street Pastor through his local church, St George’s in Hillmorton.

"I have really enjoyed my time as a postman," said Adrian.

"I’ve worked with some great people and made many friends, both at work and on my rounds. What I will miss most is the camaraderie and the friendships I have made with my customers. I thought about them when I made my final delivery on the sixth of March."

Adrian’s wife, Katrina, has also taken the opportunity to retire from her job as a ward hostess at the Hospital of St Cross .

"There’s no way I was going leave my job and have her continue working," joked Adrian.

