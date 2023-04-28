Register
Rugby pupil's creative artwork with positive message wins county competition

A Rugby pupil's creative artwork has been selected as a county winner for its positive message.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
Sreenidhi Karthikeyan's winning posterSreenidhi Karthikeyan's winning poster
Sreenidhi Karthikeyan's winning poster

Earlier this year youngsters across Warwickshire were asked to get creative and show what being child friendly means to them through an art medium of their choice. 

A poster by Sreenidhi Karthikeyan, from Paddox Primary School, was selected as the joint winner in the Child Friendly Warwickshire’s 2023 competition in the age four to seven category. The other joint winner in that category was James Plant from Bishop's Tachbrook Primary School.

Each winner received £2,500 for their school, and their work will also form part of a showcase for children, young people and professionals at the Warwickshire Youth Conference taking place in November 2023.

John Coleman, assistant director, children and families at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We were blown away by the quality and creativeness of the entries we received and the detail that went into each and every one of them."

