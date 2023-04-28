Rugby pupil's creative artwork with positive message wins county competition

Sreenidhi Karthikeyan's winning poster

Earlier this year youngsters across Warwickshire were asked to get creative and show what being child friendly means to them through an art medium of their choice.

A poster by Sreenidhi Karthikeyan, from Paddox Primary School, was selected as the joint winner in the Child Friendly Warwickshire’s 2023 competition in the age four to seven category. The other joint winner in that category was James Plant from Bishop's Tachbrook Primary School.

Each winner received £2,500 for their school, and their work will also form part of a showcase for children, young people and professionals at the Warwickshire Youth Conference taking place in November 2023.