Rugby residents invited to Severn Trent drop-in session ahead of work taking place in the town

Severn Trent is hosting a drop-in session in Rugby where residents can learn more about the upcoming work happening in the town. Photo by Alex Green

The latest phase of the works will see new water pipes installed in and around Oliver Street.

Residents will have the opportunity to view the plans and speak with members of Severn Trent at the Indian Community Centre in Edward Street on Thursday (July 21) from 3pm to 6.30pm.

Lisa Orme from Severn Trent said: “Our drop-in sessions provide a great opportunity for customers to ask us any questions about the work and for us to find out more about the area.

"Customer feedback is really important to us, and we look forward to meeting residents to discuss these network upgrades which will benefit the Rugby community for generations to come.”