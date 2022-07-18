Rugby residents invited to Severn Trent drop-in session ahead of work taking place in the town

The latest phase of the works will see new water pipes installed in and around Oliver Street.
Residents will have the opportunity to view the plans and speak with members of Severn Trent at the Indian Community Centre in Edward Street on Thursday (July 21) from 3pm to 6.30pm.
Lisa Orme from Severn Trent said: “Our drop-in sessions provide a great opportunity for customers to ask us any questions about the work and for us to find out more about the area.
"Customer feedback is really important to us, and we look forward to meeting residents to discuss these network upgrades which will benefit the Rugby community for generations to come.”
Anyone who has any questions about the work but is unable to attend the event can contact Lisa Orme at Severn Trent on 07790 845234.