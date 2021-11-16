Rugby Rotary's 'Tree of Light' about to be launched - remember loved ones and raise money for good causes

The Tree of Light in a previous year.

By the time you read this article is published in this Thursday's (November 18) Advertiser, we will have launched this year’s appeal at the Town Christmas Tree outside St Andrews Parish Church.

As usual we will be contacting all those who so gratefully gave donations a year ago at the height of the covid pandemic and which was such a difficult time for us all.

I give thanks for your heartening response last year which enabled over £5300 to be raised to help continue the work of the Hospice here in Rugby.

Appeal letters are being sent out shortly, asking you once again to remember that your sponsorship and donations matter more than ever this year.

This is the time in the year when we always bring to mind those of our nearest and dearest that are no longer with us but stay in our hearts for ever and when we especially treasure their memory.

The Rotary Club of Rugby, as part of its dedicated service to the local community, is giving everyone the opportunity to give to a cause that is so vital to us all, so please give as generously as you can.

It is planned that the ‘Tree of Lights Commemoration Service’ will take place on Tuesday 07 December at 7pm in St Andrews Parish Church. All are welcome.

As always and with the thanks for the exceptional support given to us by the Rugby Advertiser, the list of those you wish to remember will be published each week.

Sponsor forms can be found in future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackhams Opticians, who have very kindly agreed to be the collecting point again this year.

The completed Sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to:

‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ

or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in)

Blackhams Opticians, 21 Albert Street, Rugby CV21 2SD (and marked ‘Tree of Light’)

(If you are a UK tax payer you may also indicate that you wish your donation to be Gift Aided to increase it by 25 per cent)