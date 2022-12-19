Rugby schoolgirl’s design is the winner of MP's annual Christmas card design competition

This year’s winner was seven-year-old Valeria Wilkinson from Rugby Free Primary School. Mark’s card, featuring Valeria’s Christmas candle, will be sent to charities, organisations and businesses throughout Rugby and Bulkington.
Valeria and her family will be invited to visit Parliament alongside Mr Pawsey in the New Year in addition to her design being used on cards sent across the constituency. As part of their visit, they will be taken on a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster followed by Tea on the Terrace with Mr Pawsey. The MP also personally took a card to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP, to show him the great designs it featured.
The runners up this year were Amelia Dunphey, aged 6 from Boughton Leigh Infant School; Tudor Negoita, aged 8 from Bilton Junior School; and Stanley Vernon, aged 6 from Eastlands Primary School. Their designs are featured on the inside of the card.
Thanks to the generosity of Rugby Library, all the entries will be displayed in the run up to Christmas and Hannah, Georgina, Paulina and Lena were presented with their prizes by Mark at a special ceremony at the library on December 16.
Mr Pawsey said: "As ever picking a winner from the impressive designs was really tricky. Valeria’s bold use of colour and festive candle design was really striking as a traditional design.
"I want to thank everyone who entered and wish everyone in Rugby and Bulkington a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”