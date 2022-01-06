Rugby Second World War veteran who met his wife in air raid shelter celebrates his 100th birthday

Lewis celebrates the special day.

A Second World War veteran who now lives at Anya Court Care Home in Rugby has celebrated his 100th birthday with family.

Lewis Watson spent his special day at the residential, nursing and dementia home with his three children and grandson where he enjoyed a family meal and birthday cake freshly prepared by the chef.

Lewis was born in Ashden Under Lyne, Tameside Greater Manchester on 4th January 1922.

He started working at the age of 16 as a bank clerk and retired many years later as a director.

In 1941 he took an 18-month career break from banking to join the RAF during WW2. During this time, he was sent to Nigeria to work as a wireless operator.

He met his late wife Mary in the queue at the Kingsway Cinema in Manchester.

He offered her a cigarette but she proudly declined. Their paths later crossed again in an air raid shelter in Manchester and they got married in 1943.

They went on to have three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Lewis received a card from the Queen congratulating him on his milestone. He also received a card from the Queen on his 70th wedding anniversary to Mary in 2013.

Lewis said: “I had a lovely day. My family are so important to me and they are how I have managed to reach 100 years of age.”

General Manager at Anya Court Care Home, Michelle Sides said: “My heart was warmed yesterday seeing one of our families celebrate the 100th birthday of our resident Lewis.