The finishing touches are being put to a remarkable new building at Rugby’s Hill Street community centre.

The Hive will provide a new youth space and is due to open on Monday, September 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor of Rugby Cllr Maggie O’Rourke will cut the ribbon and pay tribute to supporters and funders for their commitment and support over the last few years.

Spreading the word... the banner at the Hill Street site highlights that the remarkable new addition is coming soon.

The event kicks off a week of open days for residents to see the new facilities and for Hill Street Youth Club and its existing activities to move into the new, dedicated space.

A spokesperson said: “The centre is built on a former car park at the front of the existing centre so it will be a safe and exciting space for young people of all ages and abilities.