Rugby Street Pastors receive special thanks for protecting the community

The award is given to organisations and individuals whose work strengthens the community

Mayor Maggie O'Rourke with Cllr Slinger presenting the award to Street Pastor's coordinator Dawn Thurkettle.

Volunteers who protect and look out for people on the streets of Rugby have received a special thanks.

Rugby Street Pastors, who patrol the town centre every weekend from 10pm to 4am, have received new mayor Cllr Maggie O’Rourke’s first Special Appreciation Award in recognition of their work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award is given to organisations and individuals whose work strengthens the community.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke invited the Street Pastors to receive the award in the Mayor’s Parlour event at the town hall.

She said: “Every week our wonderful Street Pastors go out into Rugby Town Centre giving out lollipops and positivity to reduce tension and build friendships with local youngsters.

“They protect and look after our young people who sometimes find themselves in vulnerable situations. They are respected and loved by all and as the first citizen of Rugby I want to thank them on behalf of the borough for all that they do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pastors’ coordinator Dawn Thurkettle said it was a joy and privilege to serve the community and thanked the mayor on behalf of the team.

She added: “Although none of us do this for recognition, it is a welcome boost for all of our street and prayer pastors, who so diligently and consistently serve our town with love, smiles, flip-flops and lollipops.

“The team is so thankful for the endorsement of the police, Rugby Borough Council, Rugby First and the churches across Rugby working together to serve our community enabling us to patrol and serve our town. We also thank Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe and his team for their continued support and funding enabling us to recruit, train and deliver a safe and effective service for Rugby.”

Labour councillor John Slinger nominated the group after he shadowed them one evening during their work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Having spent a Saturday night with the Street Pastors in Rugby town centre, I saw first-hand the incredible work that this team of well-trained volunteers do for our community. They’re very deliberately not an emergency service, or part of law enforcement, but are a reassuring presence to residents and visitors to our town at night-time. I saw how they project kindness and love as well as practical support and were universally respected and valued by people they met.

"Their aura was infectious and can only strengthen our community. I’m delighted that Madam Mayor has given them this award, in recognition of their work.”

The street pastors have been operating in Rugby since 2010 and have 40 volunteers.

The pastors said they provide “a response to urban problems, engaging with people on the streets to care and listen”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movement was started in 2003 by Rev Isaac and is overseen and managed by the Ascension Trust. There are over 300 Street Pastor groups across the UK and worldwide, with over 12,000 Street Pastors operating on Britain’s streets.