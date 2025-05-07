Rugby swimmers make waves at highest-level competition for artistic competitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby swimmers have walked away with awards after making waves in a competition for artistic competitors.

Members of Rugby Artistic Swimming Club made it to The Swim England National Championships – the highest level of competition for artistic swimming.

Nearly 20 swimmers took part in the competition, held at the Harvey Hadden Sports Village in Nottingham, representing the club in a total of six events.

They competed against the best Junior and Senior Swimmers in England.

Winning team.

Day one started early with the Technical Solo event and Rugby’s Eve Young produced an outstanding performance to ‘Queen, Love of My Life’ to secure silver in both Junior and

Senior Age groups.

In the Technical Duet, Imogen Ravenhall and Matilda John swam a base mark free routine to place 5th in the Junior Category. Young also swam in this event, with her GB partner Robyn Swatman from Walsall to take the Gold in the Senior category.

Next up, the Acro Routine event and Rugby’s Rebecca Harper, Natalia Rodrigues, Emilia Owen, Amy Buckley, Alexa Holland, Beatrice Banks, Saranne Black, Poppy Williams,

Swimmers on the day.

Chloe Barrett-Leafe performed their Chicago routine in a really close category and improved from their regional competition to place 7th.

The final event of the day was the Free Team, where the squad of Tyra Watson, Eve Nelson, Olivia Barry, Olivia Eaves, Chloe Bartholomew, Williams, Owen, Buckley, Ravenhall and John, swam their Pink Ladies themed routine securing Silver in this highly competitive category.

Day two saw Rugby’s Young swim again with her partner in the Free Duet event which they will be competing internationally with over the coming months, claiming gold in the Senior Category.

The final event of the weekend was the Technical Team event, with Barry, Eaves, Nelson, Ravenhall, Bartholomew, Young, Watson and Molly Doolin swimming their high-energy

Swimmers show off their wins.

routine set to the dance anthem ‘Everybody Dance Now’ in a hugely competitive and highly talented field, just missing out on a medal by 2 points, to take 4th place.

Head coach Hannah Secher said: “I’m so proud of the swimmers and their performance.

"I think it’s important to share that this competition is the highest level our young swimmers can compete at. National Championships is a prestigious event and to qualify is an achievement in itself.

"With our young swimmers studying for both GCSE’s and A Levels, battling injuries and increased training - to place second in the Free team event, 4th in Tech team and with significant improvements and achievements in solo, duet and acro events, is a testament to everyone’s hard work and determination.”

