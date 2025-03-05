Rugby takes centre stage in Parliament as MP names his list of our proud cultural heritage - both old and new

John Slinger MP speaking in Westminster Hall during a debate on the Cultural Heritage of Market Towns.

We all know that our town is the birthplace of rugby and Rupert Brooke - but it is always worth shining a spotlight on our modern-day cultural heritage.

So it was great to hear groups such as Bilton Brass Band and the Rococo Players being mentioned in Parliament, when Rugby MP John Slinger championed our town during a Westminster Hall debate on the cultural heritage of market towns yesterday (March 4).

Celebrating Rugby's remarkable cultural heritage in Parliament, Mr Slinger referenced local musical triumphs, including the Rococo Players, Bilton Brass Band, rising star Jessie May, Boldfest at Newbold-on-Avon RFC, and ukulele band Rugbylele, as well as bands such as Courthouse.

He also praised Rugby's vibrant arts scene, from Art at the Alex to the Rugby Art Gallery and Museum – recommending their History of Rugby in 50 Objects exhibition – as well as the dedicated volunteers behind the town's popular walking tours.

Rugby's rich literary heritage was highlighted too, with references to Rupert Brooke's birthplace, alongside the town's thriving sports scene, including Rugby Borough Women’s Football Club, who recently put on a strong performance against Liverpool FC in the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The MP also recognised Rugby's industrial heritage, noting the town's contributions to the discovery of helium, the invention of the jet engine, and its ongoing success in creating high-tech jobs through companies like GE Vernova.

During his address in Parliament, he said: "This debate is about the future. There is such huge potential in small market towns that needs to be unleashed, so I wonder whether the Minister might consider a campaign to encourage people to visit small market towns such as Rugby.

"If we go to the VisitBritain website, we see a lot about cities, but we do not see much about towns. All too often, smaller towns are forgotten by officialdom - they are not forgotten by politicians, as everyone can see from this debate, but they are often forgotten by officialdom.

"We must invest in our small towns, our people and the potential. Cultural heritage is about the past, the present and, most importantly, the future."