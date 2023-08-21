Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Rugby teen convicted of crack, cocaine and knife offences

“We will continue to target anyone who thinks it is acceptable to carry a knife and deal drugs in our community”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:36 BST

A man will spend 10 months in a young offenders’ institute after being convicted of drug and weapon offences in Rugby.

Andrew Wallance, 19, of Bridget Street, Rugby appeared at Warwick Crown Court last week and was sentenced having previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

At the time of his arrest in May, Wallance we already serving a suspended sentence having been convicted of weapon and drug offences last year.

Police caught the teenager with drugs and a knife.Police caught the teenager with drugs and a knife.
Police caught the teenager with drugs and a knife.

On 2 May 2023, while on plain clothed patrols, officers spotted him cycling around Cawston and stopped him. Wallance immediately admitted to being in possession of a knife and this was seized by the officers.

A search of his home led to the seizure cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine, cash, scales and four mobile phones.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “We will continue to target anyone who thinks it is acceptable to carry a knife and deal drugs in our community.

“I hope this case sends a clear message that we will act swiftly to deal with anyone found to be dealing drugs or carrying a prohibited weapon in Warwickshire.”

Have you got a story, event, picture or celebration you’d like to share with the Warwickshire World website or the Rugby Advertiser? Email e[email protected] or [email protected]