A man will spend 10 months in a young offenders’ institute after being convicted of drug and weapon offences in Rugby.

Andrew Wallance, 19, of Bridget Street, Rugby appeared at Warwick Crown Court last week and was sentenced having previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

At the time of his arrest in May, Wallance we already serving a suspended sentence having been convicted of weapon and drug offences last year.

Police caught the teenager with drugs and a knife.

On 2 May 2023, while on plain clothed patrols, officers spotted him cycling around Cawston and stopped him. Wallance immediately admitted to being in possession of a knife and this was seized by the officers.

A search of his home led to the seizure cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine, cash, scales and four mobile phones.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “We will continue to target anyone who thinks it is acceptable to carry a knife and deal drugs in our community.

“I hope this case sends a clear message that we will act swiftly to deal with anyone found to be dealing drugs or carrying a prohibited weapon in Warwickshire.”