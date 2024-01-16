Rugby teenager pushes boat out for 630 mile walk to help life-saving charity
A Rugby teenager has set himself a mammoth challenge to help raise funds for a life-saving charity.
Tyler Hersey, 16, is planning to walk the South West Coastal Path when he is 17 to raise funds for the RNLI.
He aims to trek 630 miles throughout August in 31 days and wants to raise £5,000.“I chose the RNLI to raise funds for as they are a charity I one day want to volunteer for,” said Tyler.
“Being aged 16 and living in the Midlands I’m not able to join the crew, but one day I would like to move to the coast and join the RNLI alongside being a paramedic.”
Since August 2020, Tyler has travelled to 22 RNLI lifeboat stations.
He said: “All the crew I have met have strongly encouraged and supported me with my life goals and I still keep in touch with some of the crew I have met.
“I will set off from Minehead Lifeboat Station on August 1 and arrive at Poole Lifeboat Station on August 31. In total, I will stop at 27 RNLI lifeboat stations.”
Tyler has gained support through appeals on Facebook groups and has successfully managed to bag nearly all his accommodation and food for free.
The fundraiser said: “I am extremely grateful for this as without this support it would be difficult to make this walk possible.”
Donate to Tyler by visiting justgiving.com/page-tyler-swcoastalpath or find out more on Facebook on https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550628487436